Pupils at Flaxmere Primary School walked around the block showing off their new shirts for Pink Shirt Day. Photo / Paul Taylor

With Pink Shirt Day being focused on anti-bullying, Flamere Primary School decided to buy each pupil a pink T-shirt so there would be no limitations to anyone taking part.

The school bought 360 pink shirts and ironed on a Pink Shirt Day message that included a few special words linked to the school’s diversity as well as the awareness day logo.

Flaxmere Primary School principal Robyn Isaacson explained the school purchased T-shirts and gave them a special Pink Shirt Day message to ensure there was equity for all students and everyone was able to be involved and feel included.

The school printed the Pink Shirt Day heart logo on the shirts, as throughout the week they had been discussing how unkind words and actions can hurt each other’s hearts.

“We also included the school’s tamariki TOA to illustrate that every child can be their best and we included this in Māori and Samoan as we not only have mainstream classes but also Māori immersion level 1 and 2 and a Samoan immersion class,” she said.

Isaacson added, “The students loved having their own shirts as this made them feel important and valued as individuals.”

Flamere Primary School tamariki looked like a happy stampede of pink as they showed off their new T-shirts Photo / Paul Taylor

The Flaxmere school joined thousands across the country donning pink colours to show they speak up and stand together against building

All week the school has been focused on the anti-bullying campaign - looking at the message and how they could demonstrate this in their school.

“The message for Pink Shirt Day is very important to us as a kura as it is important that our students feel safe at school,” the principal said.

Flaxmere Primary School is excited to celebrate Pink Shirt Day in matching pink T-shirts. Photo / Paul Taylor

With a heavy focus on kindness and anti-bullying all week, the students took part in many activities other than just Friday’s Pink Shirt Day.

For example, Matua Terry one of the Falxmere teachers has very strong skills in music production and with his class created ownership by creating the school’s own song, not only about not bullying, but being kind, caring and showing gratitude for what we have.

The whole school spent the week learning the song and performed it together on Pink Shirt Day to show unity in their understanding and the importance of the message.

Flaxmere Primary School pupils wear pink, speak up and stand together to stop bullying. Photo / Paul Taylor

“Seeing the smiles on the faces of our tamariki, being united as a school and also our work around the block with their message of caring and anti-bullying on signs.

“The toots and support for our children from the community driving past and walking absolutely made our children’s day. It reiterated what a fantastic community we have here in Flaxmere,” Isaacson said.