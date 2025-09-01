Flaxmere Pool to close for eight weeks to carry out floor repairs

To avoid minor injuries, matting was placed over the cracks as soon as the issue was noticed.

“The pool will be emptied to allow a concrete specialist to undertake the work, the cost of which will be shared between the painting contractor and Hastings District Council.”

Tom Page, council’s aquatic, sports and recreation manager, said all of council’s pool complexes were getting old, which came with increased maintenance issues.

He said an injection method would be used to repair the cracks in the Flaxmere Pool which was almost 50 years old.

“This is a proven system designed to stop water seeping through the concrete. Once complete, the floor of the pool will be repainted.”

The pools will close on September 22 to align with the start of the school holidays, typically one of the quietest times of the year at the pool.

For those who attend regular programmes and classes at Flaxmere Pool, there will be capacity at Clive War Memorial Pool during the closure.