Flaxmere fatal crash: Woman faces manslaughter charge over crash that killed 11-year-old Emma-Jane

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
A tribute at the crash site as a 34-year-old woman is charged with manslaughter. Photo / Rafaella Melo

A woman has been charged with manslaughter after a crash that killed 11-year-old Emma-Jane Sylvia Kupa, who was struck while cycling in Flaxmere.

The fatal crash occurred on Chatham Rd, Lochain, about 5.30pm on January 30. Emergency services responded, but Emma-Jane died from her injuries at the scene.

A police spokesperson said a 34-year-old woman had now been charged with multiple offences, including manslaughter.

She is scheduled to appear in Hastings District Court today.

The woman also faces charges of driving with excess breath alcohol, dangerous driving, and failing to stop to ascertain injury.

A memorial to Emma-Jane has been created at the site where she was killed.

Eleven-year-old Emma-Jane died in a crash in Flaxmere while cycling on Chatham Rd.
