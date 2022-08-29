Flaxmere Assist team, from left, Monty Wipani, Herman Godinet, Roxy Tahuparae and Mike Godinet (team leader) had a birthday cake and morning tea to celebrate the milestone. Photo / Supplied

Flaxmere Assist has been helping the Flaxmere community for six years now.

To mark the milestone, members of Flaxmere Assist gathered for a small celebration at Hastings District Council.

It's been almost 10 years since the purple-clad City Assist patrols first started walking Hastings' city central streets, inspired by a similar initiative in Rotorua.

The difference they were making in Hastings prompted the call for an Assist branch to operate in Flaxmere. Now, they are a part of the fabric of the local community, an HDC spokesperson said.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was a very special celebration and remembers the day HDC added the Flaxmere Assist branch, knowing it was important to have City Assist across the district.

"Through their work and partnerships with police and other agencies, we've seen great results in Hastings city centre and Flaxmere. These amazing people look after those most vulnerable and help people feel safe," Hazlehurst said.

The Hastings Mayor said, "It's Fabulous Flaxmere's time and it's exciting to have our Flaxmere Assist team being part of that."

Hawke's Bay Police Inspector Marty James acknowledged the team's work over a long period in Hastings and Flaxmere.

"Over the past six years, the Flaxmere Assist team has been so proactive, it's a huge help to us, and it's great to be on this journey together," James said.

City and Flaxmere Assist senior team member Herman Godinet said the success of the programme was due to having people on the ground dealing with the community.

The primary qualifications to become a part of Flaxmere Assist are an ability to connect with people and a desire to serve the community.

"We are proud of what we have achieved in partnership with police – from starting as a trial almost 10 years ago, we could not have imagined what it would become.

"We are proud of the difference they are making, and I thank the whole team for their tireless work," Godinet said.