He discovered his passion for building through a pre-trade course at school and dreams of one day rebuilding his family home.

Saturday’s event, held at the Mitre 10 Trade Distribution Centre in Whakatu, gave apprentices eight hours to construct a planter box from scratch. All finished projects will be donated to community spaces.

The intensity challenge tested precision and time management under pressure.

Hohepa’s efforts won him a $1000 Makita and Mitre 10 Trade prize pack and a spot in the national final in Hamilton, where he will compete against 21 top apprentices from across Aotearoa for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and a $10,000 prize pack.

Rounding out the podium in Hawke’s Bay were Keith Tarrega, 28, in second place, and Mathew Gemmell, 30, in third.

NZCB chief executive Malcolm Fleming said the competition continued to raise the bar.

“This year, the finalists have all shown the professional carpentry standards that NZCB members are known for.”

Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (Bcito) director Greg Durkin was proud to see about 80% of the contestants this year were Bcito apprentices.

“We’re incredibly proud to see such skilled apprentices stepping up to demonstrate their talents.”

This year’s challenge, backed by the NZCB and Bcito, with support from Mitre 10 Trade and Makita, also introduced a design element in partnership with Architectural Designers NZ.