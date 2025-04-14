Advertisement
Flaxmere apprentice nails top spot in regional building challenge, eyes national title

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Hawke's Bay Apprentice Challenge winner Hohepa Goulton. / Supplied

Hohepa Goulton, 19, has taken out the Hawke’s Bay heat of the Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge, earning a shot at the national title in June.

The Mark Roil Hawke’s Bay Homes apprentice, who grew up in Flaxmere and attended Hastings Boys’ High School, returned well-prepared to the 2025 competition after finishing fourth in last year’s challenge.

“When you’re focused, the event goes really fast,” he said.

“One thing I would say to those looking to do it again is not to spend too much time on one thing. Move on and come back to it if you have time.”

He discovered his passion for building through a pre-trade course at school and dreams of one day rebuilding his family home.

Saturday’s event, held at the Mitre 10 Trade Distribution Centre in Whakatu, gave apprentices eight hours to construct a planter box from scratch. All finished projects will be donated to community spaces.

The intensity challenge tested precision and time management under pressure.

Hohepa’s efforts won him a $1000 Makita and Mitre 10 Trade prize pack and a spot in the national final in Hamilton, where he will compete against 21 top apprentices from across Aotearoa for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and a $10,000 prize pack.

Rounding out the podium in Hawke’s Bay were Keith Tarrega, 28, in second place, and Mathew Gemmell, 30, in third.

NZCB chief executive Malcolm Fleming said the competition continued to raise the bar.

“This year, the finalists have all shown the professional carpentry standards that NZCB members are known for.”

Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (Bcito) director Greg Durkin was proud to see about 80% of the contestants this year were Bcito apprentices.

“We’re incredibly proud to see such skilled apprentices stepping up to demonstrate their talents.”

This year’s challenge, backed by the NZCB and Bcito, with support from Mitre 10 Trade and Makita, also introduced a design element in partnership with Architectural Designers NZ.

