Flanders named player of the year as four other Magpies make Māori All Blacks

Hawke's Bay loose forward Devan Flanders on his way to a try against Manawatū. Photo / Paul Taylor

Devan Flanders was named the Hawke's Bay Magpies player of the year on Tuesday - the same night four of his teammates made the Māori All Blacks.

The 21-year-old No 8 also took the best forward and players' player of the year titles, and won the supreme award over best back Folau Fakatava and rookie of the year Lolagi Visinia.

Flanders beat out his captain Ash Dixon for the forwards' award, with the hooker having won best player, best forward and player's player in 2019.

Halfback Fakatava was named best back for the second year in a row, while winger Visinia won rookie of the year over fellow Magpies newcomers Kurt Baker, Connor McLeod and Anzelo Tuitavuki.

People's choice award winner (voted by fans via Facebook) Dixon was also named captain of the Māori All Blacks squad for the fifth straight year.

Dixon (of Ngāti Tahinga iwi) and fellow Magpies Pouri Rakete-Stones (Ngāpuhi), Isaia Walker-Leawere (Ngāti Porou) and Jonah Lowe (Ngāti Pikiao) were named to the 24-man squad that will take on newly formed Moana Pasifika in Hamilton on December 5.

Magpies skipper Ash Dixon has also led the Māori All Blacks since 2016, having debuted for the side in 2013. Photo / Getty Images

"This year has been challenging for a lot of people across our communities in New Zealand and to have the chance to represent the Māori All Blacks in the heart of Waikato-Tainui and the Kingitanga for the only time in 2020 will be a huge honour for us as players, our whānau and our iwi," Dixon said.

"It will be a celebration and connection of culture in Hamilton, but we know Moana Pasifika are talented, passionate and physical opponents so expect there will be a real edge in both camps."

Fellow Magpies Fakatava (born in Tonga) and Marino Mikaele-Tu'u (of Samoan heritage) were named to the Moana Pasifika squad on Tuesday morning.