Five with serious injuries after three Hawke’s Bay and Tararua highway crashes in less than 24 hours

A person was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital after emergency services rescued them from a rolled vehicle on Friday.

Two people have been critically injured and another three seriously hurt after three crashes in less than 24 hours on Hawke’s Bay and Tararua highways.

One person was airlifted to hospital after a vehicle rolled into a ditch on State Highway 2, in North Hawke’s Bay, early on Friday.

Emergency services, including two helicopters, were called to the highway near the intersection with Mohaka Coach Rd in the Wairoa district about 4.45am and closed the road for a short time.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said: “There was one person still in the vehicle, and we extricated them.”

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person in a serious condition was airlifted to Hawke’s Bay Hospital. Another person was assessed at the scene and did not require transport.