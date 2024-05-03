Reece Hingaia, 24, was left with multiple broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a concussion. Photo / Paul Taylor

Five teens, the oldest of them 15, have been charged after a Waipukurau assault that left a man critically injured.

Reece Hingaia, 24, told Hawke’s Bay Today he was left critically injured with multiple broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a concussion on April 17 after a group of youths beat him and hit him with what he understood was a scooter.

The incident took place about 11.35pm and was reported to police as an altercation between a man and a group of youths in the middle of the intersection of Russell St and Herbert St.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said in a statement on Friday that five young people have been identified as the alleged assailants.

One of them, a 15-year-old, was arrested and charged over the incident and other unrelated matters.

Patrick said the remaining child offenders, two aged 13 and two aged 14, would be dealt with by Police Youth Aid. They were charged jointly with assault with a blunt instrument and wounding with intent to injure.







