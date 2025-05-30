Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Five Questions with Kim Thorp - the Hawke’s Bay man who dreamed up the Tina from Turners brand

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

Tuners Automotive Group's 'Tina from Turners' advertising campaign.

Tuners Automotive Group's 'Tina from Turners' advertising campaign.

The inaugural Create Symposium will bring leading creators and innovators from across Aotearoa to Hawke’s Bay at Matariki. One of the speakers on “The Power of Storytelling” is Black Barn’s Kim Thorp, a veteran of the advertising industry.

Why is storytelling so important?

Captivating storytelling for a business or brand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today