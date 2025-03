Government's plan to address the supermarket duopoly and the NZ Red Cross calls for donations as the death toll from the Myanmar earthquake continues to rise. Video / Getty Images

Five people were injured after a brawl in Hastings early on Sunday morning.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Kemsley said police were called to a disorder involving a large number of people fighting on King Street at about 3.30am.

“Police arrived and located five people with injuries, some are believed to have been from a weapon,” Kemsley said.

All five were taken to hospital.