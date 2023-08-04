Five arrests after firearms, cash and drugs found at Wairoa property

Five arrests were made and drugs and cash discovered in Wairoa. Photo / NZME

Five people have been arrested after police uncovered drugs, cash and firearms at an address in Wairoa this week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse confirmed the arrests were part of an ongoing focus on “reducing gang harm in the Eastern District”.

The two search warrants at the same property on Frasertown Road were conducted on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

A 32-year-old patched gang member has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of cannabis, while another 26-year-old patched gang member has been charged with failing to stop for police after allegedly fleeing in a vehicle from another address.

Meanwhile two patched gang members, aged 22 and 20, have also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, along with unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis.

Additionally a 27-year-old woman was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant and will appear in court at a later date.

Police said they had seized two sawn-off shotguns - one loaded - an imitation pistol, .22 ammunition, cannabis and a significant amount of cash from the address.

“We hope that these arrests assure the community that Tairawhiti Police are committed to disrupting unlawful activity by gangs in the community,” Moorhouse said.

Police encourage anyone with information about illegal activity taking place in their community to contact 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

If there is immediate risk to life or property, call 111.