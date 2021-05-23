First private cancer clinic, Canopy Cancer Care, opens in Hawke's Bay

Canopy Cancer Care has opened in Hastings after establishing itself at four other locations in New Zealand. Photo / Paul Taylor

Canopy Cancer Care has opened in Hastings after establishing itself at four other locations in New Zealand. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay's first private cancer clinic will be opened today

in Hastings.

Canopy Cancer Care, New Zealand's largest medical oncology provider, already located in three other New Zealand cities, has opened at 109 Canning Rd, Camberley in the Shape My Health clinic.

It is led by local medical oncologists Dr Paula Barlow and Dr Jody Jordan and will add to the oncology services currently available in the region.

The services offered in Hastings "will provide patients with greater choice in their treatment," and give access to therapies not available in the public health system.

Canopy Cancer Care has an integrated model of care which includes access to a team of specialists with specific expertise across a range of cancers.

"This new clinic will play an important role for local patients and their families who wish to receive private cancer care without having to travel long distances," Jordan said.

"We are excited to provide patients with the highest standard of care and leading treatments in a local environment to ensure the best possible outcome."

Canopy Healthcare CEO Tony Moffatt said "by broadening the treatment choice and capacity, private cancer care plays a critical role in supporting our public health system."

About 25,000 New Zealanders are diagnosed with cancer every year.

Moffatt also thanked Colin Hutchinson and the Shape My Health and Kaweka Health teams for assisting in setting up the new Canopy clinic.