Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

First fifteens: Napier target first win over Hamilton BHS since 2011

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Napier Boys' High School captain Tasman Soanai-Oeti leads the side's haka. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier Boys' High School captain Tasman Soanai-Oeti leads the side's haka. Photo / Ian Cooper

The crucial Super 8 first fifteens rugby match between Napier and Hamilton boys’ high schools, will be played at Napier Boys’ High School on Sunday, with the home side seeking a rare win in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today