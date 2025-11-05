Lewin said Fire and Emergency had confirmed fireworks were involved in the blaze and would like to remind the public that fires and fireworks were not permitted in Te Mata Park at any time.

“For the last few years, the trust has worked with Hastings District Council to restrict access to the summit over the Guy Fawkes period by closing Te Mata Peak Rd at the barrier above the Peak House,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to restrict access to the main gates, where we believe the fire initiated from, and rely on the public to adhere to the fire ban within the park as well as use common sense to protect our whenua.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two crews and two tankers responded to the fire about 10pm on Tuesday.

A restricted fire season kicked off at midday on Tuesday, meaning a permit from Fire and Emergency is required to light a fire in the open air.

Fireworks are still permitted under restricted fire seasons, so Guy Fawkes celebrations on private land could proceed on Wednesday with caution.

Areas now in a restricted fire season run from just south of Wairoa to the Tararua District.

These areas are Esk-Tutaekuri, to the north and east of Napier; Ahuriri-Heretaunga, which encompasses both Napier and Hastings cities; Tukituki West and Tukituki East, which run along the Ruahine Ranges and encompass Waipawa and Waipukurau; and the southern Hawke’s Bay coast, which runs from Haumoana south to Pōrangahau, which is also a restricted fire area.

