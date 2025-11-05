Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Fireworks blaze destroys native plants on Te Mata Peak

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Burned native plants on Te Mata Peak Rd after fireworks sparked a blaze on Tuesday evening.

Burned native plants on Te Mata Peak Rd after fireworks sparked a blaze on Tuesday evening.

A small fire started by fireworks has destroyed an area of well-established native plants on Te Mata Peak in Hawke’s Bay.

Te Mata Park Trust chairman Jon Lewin said the small fire was extinguished late on Tuesday between the park’s main gates car park on Te Mata Peak Rd and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save