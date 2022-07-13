James Curtis, Jordan Adie, Michael Sowerby and Daniel Adie will have to climb the Sky Tower in full firefighting gear in the challenge. Photo / Leanne Warr

Four members of Dannevirke's volunteer fire brigade are getting ready for the Sky Tower challenge next month, and they're getting a lot of help from the community to do it.

The challenge was originally meant to be held in May, but due to Covid, it had to be postponed until August 20.

James Curtis, Michael Sowerby, Jordan Adie and Daniel Adie are doing the challenge to raise funds and awareness for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand.

They have managed to make more than half of their target amount in donations, but still have a little way to go to make enough to be eligible to compete.

The challenge involved climbing 52 levels of the Sky Tower in Auckland, with firefighters in full gear weighing about 25 kilograms - the same kind of gear they would wear to a fire.

The team will be getting some extra help as they have been sponsored for membership at Activate Gym, and a personal trainer would be on hand to get them fit and ready.

Donations can be made via their page: https://firefighterschallenge.org.nz/t/dannevirkevolunteer.