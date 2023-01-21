Firefighters put out large shed fire in Otane township

Two fire trucks attended and put out the fire. Photo / NZME

A large shed was badly damaged by a fire in the township of Otane during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fire services were called about 4am to the blaze along a residential street, Henderson St, in the rural township.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the fire was “well involved” upon arrival and two fire trucks attended from Waipawa and Otane fire brigades, the latter of which is based around the corner from Henderson St.

She said the shed was about 20m by 30m and firefighters extinguished the fire.

Fire services are looking into the cause.







































