At least one firefighter from the fire station is being transported to hospital.

Firefighters in Te Pohue, Hawke’s Bay, have been injured in what has been reported as a wall collapse at buildings next door to Te Pohue Fire Station.

Hawke’s Bay Today has been told that at least one firefighter is being transported to hospital.

Fire crews from the remote station on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō - as well crews from Napier, and Bay View - are currently on the scene.

MORE TO COME