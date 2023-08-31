One seriously injured after blaze in Napier’s industrial area

Thames St was cordoned off after the fire. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after firefighters battled a blaze in Napier’s industrial area of Pandora.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received multiple calls about a fire at a commercial building on Thames St about 1.20pm.

She said firefighters arrived to a “well involved property fire” and about six fire trucks attended as well as an “aerial appliance”.

The fire was contained around 2pm.

Paramedics were also called and one person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.






