Fire volunteers bid to stop 1923 Hawke’s Bay fire truck from being sold to private interests

The 1923 Dennis fire appliance at the British Car Museum, Haumoana, in 2016. Photo / Warren Buckland

A century-old fire engine which had a hand in the Hawke’s Bay Earthquake rescues in 1931 is being pressed back into service for an Art Deco Festival appearance as part of a campaign to ensure it remains in public hands.

The fire truck first spouted water when bought by the Hastings Fire Board in 1923, and including being fitted out as a 12-seater by local coach builders Smith and McCutcheon at a cost of cost of £1,174.

While that converts as $2348 in metric currency introduced in 1967, the modern equivalent is estimated to cost over $500,000.

The first motorised fire truck in the world was introduced in Cincinnati, US, in 1902, but none are thought to have been put to use in New Zealand until about 1919.

The Hawke’s Bay machine was used to fight a fire at the Roaches department store in Hastings following the earthquake, when the city’s water supply was cut off, making the role of the Dennis appliance with water on-board even more important.

After three decades of service, the motorised fire truck was retired and sold to the Hastings Borough Council in 1953 for £450 ($900) and was used as a local weed spraying machine.

It was then restored and sold in 2001 to the British Car Museum near Te Awanga and Haumoana, where it has sat in storage until recently when it came to the attention of the volunteer firefighters, with the risk that it could be sold to private interests outside of the region.

Hastings Volunteer firefighter Travis Woon says that having heard about the historical importance of the vehicle from the community, the group decided to form a Trust and set out on a mission to buy and restore it back to its former glory, with a target of $35,000.

Already local businesses such as Hawke’s Bay Homes, Advanced Plumbing, Venta and Britton House Movers have kick-started the campaign, which includes a Givealittle account online.

Woon says the truck has played a big role in the community as a fire appliance.

“We see new opportunities in the future such as visits to schools and fundraising initiatives for local not-for-profit organisations,” he said.

Among opportunities is its display during the February 16-19 Art Deco Festival in Napier. In 2024 Hastings celebrates 150 since its founding as a “Town District” and Napier celebrates 150 years since being founded as a “Borough”, both events having taken place in 1874.

To donate contact Travis on 0274 289 872; make a donation to 1923 Dennis restoration Trust account – 12-3274-0450328-00 or via the Givealittle page – https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/1923-dennis-fire-truck-restoration