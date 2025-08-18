Advertisement
Fire sweeps through Flaxmere home

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read

One person at the scene appeared to have received an injury as a result of broken glass, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

The cause of a house fire that broke out in a suburb of Hastings early on Tuesday is yet to be determined.

Four people were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital as a precaution after the 15-by-15 metre blaze on Raleigh St, Flaxmere, just after 1am.

A Fire and Emergency New

