Fire sweeps through Flaxmere home

The cause of a house fire that broke out in a suburb of Hastings early on Tuesday is yet to be determined.
Four people were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital as a precaution after the 15-by-15 metre blaze on Raleigh St, Flaxmere, just after 1am.
A Fire and Emergency New
Zealand spokesman said the fire was well ablaze when crews arrived at the scene.
One person at the scene appeared to have received an injury as a result of broken glass, he said.
The spokesman said the cause of the fire was not yet known, but a fire investigator was heading to the scene.