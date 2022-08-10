Fire crews at Hastings cafe fire

A firefighter exits the shops involved in a Tuesday evening fire in Stortford Lodge, Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two Hastings fire crews were early Wednesday night at a fire in a café complex in Stortford Lodge, Hastings.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a call to the fire at 5.17pm, in Heretaunga St West, a short distance from the Hastings Fire Station in Maraekakaho Rd.

The complex involved Cityside Café, on the opposite side of the road from KFC, at a time when there was normal heavy traffic in the street, and firefighter were seen enteriung the building through smoke and using breathing apparatus.

A witness said about half an hour after the alarm was raised there was still a signifi9cant amount of smoke but it appeared as if the fire was under control or extinguished, all crews were still at the scene after 6pm, inspecting the buildings, roof spaces and adjacent shops.

Police were assisting with traffic control but at least the eastbound lane was in use by 6pm.