The aftermath of the house fire in Ahuriri. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A fire has torn through a vacant home in Napier causing extensive damage.

No one was injured in the blaze at a home on Waghorne Street in Ahuriri about 10.20pm on Tuesday.

“It appears to have been an abandoned house,” a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

Nearby residents said no one had lived at the home for more than a year. The fire did not spread to any neighbouring homes.

Police are working with Fenz to determine the cause.