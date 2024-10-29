“People always go for beds, drawers, tables and chairs, so if you have any of these items, we would be very grateful.”

Boag says it doesn’t matter if they just need a polish, but donated items need to be in reasonable condition, not broken or torn.

“Ask yourself if you would give it to a family member. If you would, it’s good enough to donate.”

She said this year they were not accepting clothes or books, as there were other places to recycle them.

“Recycling Day, on November 2 from 8.30am until noon, is like a giant community op-shop. You see some beautiful sights like a father and son walking away with fishing gear, or kids with bikes. You just know they are going to get joy and pleasure out of these pre-loved items.

“So come along and drop of donations and then hunt out a bargain. I find it really hard to resist. I donate and then end up going up with something else.”

Electrical items can be donated, but it’s buyer beware as “we have no way of testing them”.

All the money raised at the Recycling Day goes back to the community to fund beautification grants distributed by the Keep Napier Beautiful committee.

“It’s not a huge money-maker but the community loves it. I’ve been a councillor for 17 years and it was running before I came along. Back then, it was held at four different sites, but now it’s all on one site, which is more manageable.”

Grants of up to $500 have been used for murals, community gardens, trees and clean-up days.

Napier Host Lions, City of Napier cadets and Westshore Sea scouts will be on hand to make sure the morning runs smoothly.

Supporters include Napier City Council, Keep Napier Beautiful committee and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

