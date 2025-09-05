“We can confirm we are now just over 80% done with our conversions,” the spokesperson said.

“Our Hastings store was rebranded as Woolworths Hastings and our Carlyle store customers will now be noticing rebranding upgrades.

“All our Hawke’s Bay customers can look forward to an improved shopping experience in their local area and we thank them for their loyalty and patience.”

Hawke’s Bay Today had a further query, specifically about the second, and older, site nearby, bounded by Dickens, Tennyson, Station and Munro Streets, but the spokesperson reiterated: “Sorry, we don’t share our store network strategy publicly.”

Countdown has been in Napier since a high-profile opening as Countdown Foodmarket on the Dickens St site in 1988, in a new store built by South Island chain Rattrays as it expanded to the North Island.

The arrival sparked a frenzy of specials in Napier supermarkets, including a bread war in which prices across the city dropped as low as 5c a loaf.

The Carlyle St site, which by Friday morning had most of its Countdown facade livery painted over or removed in preparation for the Woolworths branding, previously carried the Woolworths name on its way to becoming a Countdown store more than 20 years ago.

It was otherwise known as part of the Fresh Choice chain, renowned for its oversized singing-vegetable displays that kept children amused while mums and dads did the shopping.

Napier City Council said it has no current resource or building consent applications for new supermarkets, other than the already announced plans for Taradale, which include a smaller Four Square outlet.

