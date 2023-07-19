Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Fifa World Cup 2023: Dannevirke football players watch Spanish team train

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sue Emeny
3 mins to read
Dannevirke High School football player Jodie Forsyth is pictured with Spanish fullback Ona Batlle.

Dannevirke High School football player Jodie Forsyth is pictured with Spanish fullback Ona Batlle.

A team of Dannevirke High School football players had the opportunity of a lifetime this week when they attended a training session for Spanish women’s team.

As the Spanish side is based in Palmerston North

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today