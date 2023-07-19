Dannevirke High School football player Jodie Forsyth is pictured with Spanish fullback Ona Batlle.

A team of Dannevirke High School football players had the opportunity of a lifetime this week when they attended a training session for Spanish women’s team.

As the Spanish side is based in Palmerston North for the duration of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, Sport Manawatū took the opportunity to invite all schools and football contacts in its region to apply for the chance to watch the team training at the Massey University Sport and Rugby Institute.

The 13 Dannevirke players were accompanied by their coach Andrew Forsyth, assistant manager Louise Forsyth and their son Angus, who is a trainee coach and referee.

Teams wanting to attend the training session had to apply to Sport Manawatū, stating why they deserved a place.

A total of 3200 applications were received for the 300 places available.

Dannevirke High School's girls’ football team members wave the Spanish flag in support of that country's team training session in Palmerston North earlier this week.

The Forsyths lodged the application, stating that the team was a new one and that half the squad were not experienced players. Watching a top team at training would be an invaluable experience for the girls.

Dannevirke High School did not field a girls’ team last year so it was basically starting from scratch.

Louise Forsyth said it had been a learning curve for the players.

“We felt that by attending a high-level training session it would encourage them to stay with the game.

“We wanted to give them the opportunity to see how great football is and the opportunities they can experience through playing it.”

Some of the girls were interviewed on radio following the training session, saying how great it was to see an elite team in action.

They commented on the level of skills the Spanish players displayed.

“They were really quick and accurate with their passing and it’s also about being confident,” one said.

Following the 70-minute training session, the Spanish players mingled with the young school teams, signing autographs and posing for selfies.

Dannevirke player Jodie Forsyth, who has been playing football since the age of 4, had her photograph taken with Ona Batlle, a defender who plays for Barcelona and is ranked among the world’s best players.

Apart from playing for the Dannevirke High School team, Jodie, a goalkeeper, plays for the Central Football Federation Talent Centre in the Under-14 team.

The Central Federation is the governing body for football in Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Manawatū and Whanganui.

Five of the Dannevirke girls are travelling to Wellington tonight to watch Spain take on Costa Rica while another group will watch Italy play Sweden the following weekend.