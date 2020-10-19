Fictional kayakers saved during police, coastguard and surf life saving exercise

Fictional kayakers were at Waimarama beach during a joint training exercise between police, coastguard and the Hawke's Bay Surf Life Saving Emergency call-out squad. Photo / NZ Police

Two fictional missing kayakers were located and saved at Waimarama beach during a joint training exercise between police, coastguard and Hawke's Bay Surf Life Saving (SLS) Emergency call-out squad.

The annual training exercise is aimed at giving participants the opportunity to practise and improve operating procedures in a realistic emergency situation.

Police constable Andrew Walker said an incident management team made up of police, coastguard and SLS members helped rescue two fictional missing kayakers at Waimarama beach on Sunday.

"A further 25 personnel from the SLS Emergency call-out squad and coastguard were on the water around Waimarama in five inflatable rescue boats and the coastguard rigid-hull inflatable Celia Knowles," he said.

Walker said police are prepared to react to water emergencies at all times of the year, but summer can often bring more incidents.

"While we are prepared at any time of the year to react to a water emergency, the warmer weather is on its way and that means a busy time for our beaches and coastline," he said.

"Additionally, with Covid-19 impacting on overseas travel we are expecting there will be more people on our beaches this summer, which could lead to a higher than usual demand for rescue services."

Police said letting someone know where you are going and when you plan to be home, checking the marine weather forecast, taking two waterproof ways to call for help, wearing a lifejacket and avoiding alcohol can help you stay safe on the water.