Fewer than 300 tickets left for Saturday's 3000-strong Outfield Festival in Te Awanga

Last year's mushroom forest at Outfield's first festival in 2020. Photo / Supplied

Another home-grown festival is set to rock Hawke's Bay this weekend.

Outfield Festival on the Te Awanga Downs is on track to double last year's attendance and could even sell out.

Festival director Jesse Hunter said there are fewer than 300 tickets remaining for the event on Saturday, February 13.

"We are expecting to have around 3000 people on site this year - this is approximately double from what we had last year," he said.

Hip hop and R&B singer Ladi6 performing at Outfield Festival 2020. Photo / Supplied

Hunter said production is well under way and the site build is starting to take shape.

Kiwi music icons The Phoenix Foundation will be headlining the music, food and arts festival, alongside young New Zealand songwriters Nadia Reid and Hawke's Bay legend Thomas Oliver.

This is the second year the event has run and Hunter said since their inaugural event in 2020 they have expanded, trying to accommodate more attendees and include a third stage.

"Continuing to grow on last year we will have many more food options available at this year's event," he said.

The festival will again take place in the picturesque backblocks of Te Awanga and nestled by the Clifton Cricket Club.

He added that a carefully selected crew of artists have been chosen to help "bring the site to life" with sculptures and installations.

Outfield is an all ages event and kids 12 and under can attend for free.

The festival starts at 1pm on 34 Gordon Rd in Te Awanga, on February 13.