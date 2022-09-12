Female found in burnt-out car identified as Napier teenager

Police are investigating after a body found was in a burned-out car in a Havelock North riverside carpark. Video / Neil Reid

WARNING: Contains content some people may find upsetting

The woman found dead in a burnt-out car on the outskirts of Havelock North has been formally identified more than a week after her body was discovered.

Identification procedures have identified the female as 18-year-old Ariki Rigby of Napier.

Ariki had last been seen on September 2 in the Napier/Hastings area, according to a social media post on September 10.

Her sister said on social media on Sunday: "You funny and beautiful! I love you sister.

Come home. I will find you soon...I won't rest till I do."

A police spokesperson said "our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and wider whānau.

"Police and Victim Support will be offering them support at this difficult time.

"Police are following a number of lines of enquiry in relation Ariki's death but we continue to appeal for information from the public."

Detective Inspector David De Lange earlier said police had made "good progress" in the homicide investigation, which was launched after a body was found by a dog walker at the River Rd Recreational Reserve earlier this month.

"Police launched a homicide investigation into the woman's death ... and inquiries to establish what has happened prior to her death are ongoing.

Police forensics at the scene where a body was found in a burnt out car on the outskirts of Havelock North. Photo / Neil Reid

De Lange said police still wanted to hear from anyone who saw a mid-90s dark grey Toyota Corona or people in River Rd area between 10pm on September 2 and 7am on September 3.

"We want to thank members of the public who have been ringing police with information."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220905/1265. Information could also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The burnt-out vehicle that contained the body was first discovered on Saturday September 3.

The car remained there over the weekend until the following Monday when a dog walker took a closer look at it and discovered the body, alerting police to again take a closer look at it.