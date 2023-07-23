A girls' team trains at Guthrie Park. Photo / Warren Buckland

The transformation of Havelock North Wanderers might be reflected in the way it celebrates its centenary.

The club turns 75 this year, with its Jubilee Weekend in August set to honour its founding fathers and on-field achievers.

But there’s a quiet revolution going on at Guthrie Park.

The club’s best-performed senior side in 2023 is its women’s Central Federation team. Of the 72 junior sides Wanderers boast, 30 are girls-only.

All up, 284 girls call Havelock North Wanderers home now.

“It happened organically until about three years ago,” the club’s director of coaching Chris Greatholder said.

“Now it’s part of the purposeful way we’ve tried to grow the girls’ programme.”

Five years ago, the club boasted about 40 junior teams, which is for players under-14 and below. Boys are still coming through the door, but the real growth has been from girls.

Havelock North Wanderers is now the biggest junior club in the Central Federation, which stretches from Gisborne-Tairāwhiti down to Manawatū and across to Whanganui and Taranaki.

Greatholder’s not exactly sure why the growth has been so pronounced, but he does know the development that’s gone into growing female players as people and footballers has played a part.

Not so long ago, 78 per cent of girls who tried football dropped out “because of boys, for want of a better term,” he said.

Now they’re staying in the game.

“It’s about those players reaching their own potential, whatever that might be,” said Greatholder.

“If they’re super-talented, we can help them on their pathway to get them somewhere super-cool. If they’re not so talented, but love the football and love the social side and are making friends, then can we facilitate that as well.

“So it’s about helping them to achieve what they what to achieve.”

Havelock North Wanderers board member Matt Ovenden is among those coaching girls' teams. Photo / Warren Buckland

Girls-only teams and specific coaching programmes have aided that. But, sometimes, feeling settled and valued can come down to something as simple as a club kit.

Getting funding for uniforms is no small task when you’re as big as Havelock North Wanderers. And, for a time, cutting their cloth to fit meant girls and women’s teams made do with hand-me-down kits from the blokes.

That would be unthinkable now.

“I really enjoy working with the girls. It tends to move at a different pace. They are generally more attentive, they listen, they try things, it’s a positive environment,” Greatholder said.

“Once they feel safe, it’s really, really healthy and really cool the things they will try and do.

“It’s just being comfortable and brave enough to just go and be yourself, rather than be tentative and waiting in the wings and sitting on the outer of a session.”

But he can’t coach every team. Recruiting and educating female coaches has become a focus, as well as ensuring male coaches realise that girls develop and receive information differently.

“It’s about setting the environment up correctly and in a nurturing way, so these girls can feel really welcome and looking forward to coming back next week,” said Greatholder.

Many boys grow up with a football at their feet, but that’s not always the case with girls.

“The maturation process is different and they might not become a footballer - and I use the loosest term of that - until they’re 12 or 13, or 14 or 15,’’ Greatholder said.

“There’s some boys who would’ve had a hundred hours of practice by the time they’re 6 or 7 years old. Very rarely do the girls do that, but it’s becoming more common now.”

That’s reflected in a new Hawke’s Bay Under-14 Girls’ league, in which Wanderers field four teams. It’s both a recognition of the players beginning to hit their footballing straps and an opportunity to prepare them for senior football.

On top of the women’s Central Federation team, the Wanderers field teams in the local Division One and Two competitions.

Greatholder believes that will only grow as more juniors come through and players such as Ashley Arquette and Sydney Grant-Smith inspire the next generation.

Ashley Arquette (left) and Sydney Grant-Smith are two of the star players in the club's Central Federation women's team. Photo / Warren Buckland

Both stars of the club’s Central Federation side, Arquette is off to play for English club Brentford, while Grant-Smith is attracting interest from American universities.

Throw in New Zealand Under-17 boys’ squad member Harry Huxford and the Wanderers are beginning to produce players for football’s higher echelons.

“That’s really cool, because when you can see it, you can reach it,’’ Greatholder said.

And then there’s the Fifa Women’s World Cup, which kicked off in Auckland last week.

In Greatholder’s view, that’s only going to drive more interest and greater participation in girls’ football.

He’s not sure how big female football at Havelock North Wanderers can get, but he knows the club has already changed for the better.