Clint Worthington of NZ Farmers Livestock sold these good quality Friesian bull feeder calves for $130/head in early August 2022.

Livestock firms are starting their feeder calf sales in the last weeks of July, ahead of the main sales in August.

While none are expecting large numbers initially there is a responsibility to offer to sell in July to allow clients to put early calves on the market.

These white-faced feeder heifers sold for $75/head that day.

Buying 4-day-old feeder calves has been a testing time for those who wish to purchase, with the markets so fickle over the last few years influenced by weather, off-shore demand, cost rises, supply and demand and government policies.

The top price went to this pen of Belgian Blue bulls at $265/head.

PGG Wrightson's purpose-built sale yard at Mangatainoka filled to capacity in early August last year.

All these are coming into play this season according to the livestock agents of PGG Wrightson and NZ Farmers Livestock which are both advertising sales in the last week of July.

The weather has been very difficult for dairy farmers - the excess of rain and the lack of sun are not good for producing calves but agents are confident there will be some good Friesian offspring that could fetch better prices than in the bobby calf market.

These Burmeister white-faced bulls sold by Wrightson's for $200/head at the same sale.

Whether calf rearers will be wanting to buy is moot.

Most buy to feed on milk powder which has risen dramatically in cost, with the target of having calves ready for the weaner bull market in November-January.

They hope for a reasonable return for their efforts and anything in the $450-600/head realm is profitable.

Buyers of weaners plan to take their stock through to the works for local or overseas markets the latter being in a depressed state – top buyer China struggling with its economy and not pro-active in the market for beef or sheep meat.

Top price for beef Friesian X bull weaners of $610/head went to these from the Lauren Audrey Trust in January 2022.

How will it all be in a few months? Will El Nino bring a drier spring and summer? Will the markets recover? Will inflation come under control?

Livestock agents say they all want both vendor and buyer to make a fair profit and one said he would like to see more contracts between both parties.

Most agents are cautiously optimistic, last summer’s weaner market was quite buoyant and there is a perceived shortage of Friesian bulls at present due to reduced production in the last two seasons.

The last week of July may test the market.

PGG Wrightson starts on Wednesdays at Mangatainoka on July 26, NZ Farmers Livestock follows at the Dannevirke Showgrounds on Thursdays from July 27 with PGG Wrightson and Carrfields starting in Feilding at Manfield on July 24 and 27.