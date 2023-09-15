Farmers acknowledge there will be weather events that cause damage, but not to the degree caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

News came through last week that MPI has granted $1 million to cyclone recovery for farmers in Tararua District.

I’m conflicted …. On the one hand, I’m really pleased to see Tararua farmers being supported with an extra $1 million in funding. On the other hand, I’m left pondering: ‘Will it get to those that really need it?’

Firstly, you must get applications in by October 6. Those responsible seem to think farmers have nothing better to do in spring than fill in paperwork to get money from the Government.

Many conversations I’ve had with those affected indicate there has been a reluctance to seek financial help.

Dairy farmers who were affected got help from within their support networks, like discussion groups, to get back up and running quick smart. Many local businesses were very generous in their support to these farmers both in physical resources and personnel. Every dairy farmer affected knew the risks of farming on the flood plains and had a certain amount of preparedness.

Hill country farmers are a different beast - not helped by the lack of access for support crews to get to many of the properties affected. Most were on their own and acknowledged that when you farm the hills at times there will be weather events that cause damage. Not smash it to the degree of Cyclone Gabrielle, but damage, yes.

Around 50 hill country farmers of the 150 affected registered for farm support, resulting in help with some fencing gear, extra hands or for 30 or so of them, both hands and gear. Thanks to the generous support of volunteers, local donations from businesses, Taskforce Green, Farmy Army and MPI funding.

The initial offer from the Government for $10,000 to help alleviate the shock was welcomed by all who applied and if Covid taught the Government one valuable lesson it was how to distribute funds quickly to those businesses in need.

But here’s one of my concerns. Due to the short application period, there were many within Tararua District who would have qualified but missed out as they were living it, rather than focusing on funding applications.

The Tararua District Council Recovery Teams Survey reinforces this point with a significant number failing to get access to any funding.

Yes, the survey was good in that it helped collate data for the 60 or so farmers who responded, but again due to the timing, is there a real risk that the full picture isn’t really known and that 90ish others are out there that may need help?

Reality. I could ring everyone and say please fill in the form, or you could read this and think, ‘times are tough and I do need support’, or ‘times are tough and my neighbour Joe deserves some help with reinstating his main track as it otherwise it may not get done’.

Personally - and this is very much a personal plea – my message to those affected is to please put an application in so that the true picture is known and all those involved with the recovery can then be aware of who has been impacted.

Sally Dryland is the co-president of Tararua Federated Farmers.



