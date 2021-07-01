Feature artist's 'truly exceptional' Hawke's Bay auction work revealed

Artist John Lancashire and winemaker Tony Bish celebrate the unveiling of Lancashire's work titled You can't tell the sky what to do. Photo Charlotte Anderson

Artist John Lancashire has revealed his "truly exceptional" work for this year's Hawke's Bay Wine Auction.

The auction's feature artist's oil on canvas triptych titled You can't tell the sky what to do was unveiled to guests at a function on Thursday at Muse Gallery in Havelock North.

Lancashire said living in a region that is "charged with the cultivation and delivery of a huge array of valuable produce", he had always been amazed at the tenacity and science of this "calling".

"What really hits home for me, is you can have all the available technologies, all the hope and investiture, all your ducks in a row but you still have to take an educated punt on the elements. Hence, 'you can't tell the sky what to do '.

The auction's general manager, Elisha Milmine, said the work was a "truly exceptional" piece thoughtfully created for the 30th iteration of the event.

"The collection will make an impressive addition to the lucky successful bidder's home."

The painting is on display at Muse Gallery, 5 Havelock Rd, Havelock for viewing until July 10.

The director of principal sponsor WineWorks, Tim Nowell-Usticke, said the triptych was a "breakout from the mould of past artworks" and would create huge interest.

In addition to the painting there are 39 lots available, including bespoke, one-off wines from some of the most prestigious wineries in Hawke's Bay, collaborations between winemakers, luxury accommodation and restaurants, and one travel package.

Tickets went on sale yesterday and are being snapped up quickly.

There are only a few tickets remaining to pre-tasting event which is held a month prior to the main auction event, this is the first opportunity to taste the special blends which will be auctioned at the Wine Auction on Saturday 18th, to which tickets are also selling well.

* Tickets are available at hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz