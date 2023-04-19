Gareth Ward has been shortlisted in the Sir Julius Vogel Awards for Tarquin the Honest: The Hand of Glodd

Gareth Ward has been shortlisted in the Sir Julius Vogel Awards for Tarquin the Honest: The Hand of Glodd

Award-winning author Gareth Ward has been named a finalist in this year’s Sir Julius Vogel Awards, awarded by The Science Fiction and Fantasy Association of New Zealand. The awards recognise excellence in science fiction and fantasy and are named for Sir Julius Vogel, a Premier of New Zealand in the 1870s and author of what is widely regarded as New Zealand’s first science fiction novel, Anno Domini 2000, or, Woman’s Destiny.

Shortlisted for Best Novel, Tarquin the Honest: The Hand of Glodd is a rampaging adventure featuring a wizard, a rogue and an animated skeleton of questionable competency, full of raucous humour, smart dialogue and, of course, a dangerous quest. It’s been described as Terry Pratchett crossed with Dungeons and Dragons.

Gareth is best known for his series of novels for younger readers, The Traitor and The Thief and The Rise of the Remarkables. As well as his humour, a trademark of his writing is an exploration of justice, the righting of wrongs and a strong argument for tolerance and co-operation. Described by best-selling novelist Catherine Robertson as “snort-warm-ale-out-of-nose funny”, the humour in Tarquin is firmly present. But what about the worthier themes?

“Tarquin is a bit of a git, really. He would be the first to extricate himself from a battle whilst throwing his friends straight toward it, self-preservation being his first priority,” Gareth says.

In fact the book’s blurb begins with, “Tarquin the Honest, Wizard of the Silver Weasel, is a liar, a coward, a charlatan and a cheat. And, according to his diminutive roguish sidekick Lunar Nix, those are his most endearing qualities.”

Tarquin and his band of warriors are on a quest to find The Golden Gauntlet, overcoming a series of complex challenges and feisty foes in the process. Along the course of their wanderings, Tarquin and Lunar team up with Akra, a ddraig, lizard-like creature of whom Tarquin is suspicious, and brawny Uustin, a half-orc of great beauty and little brain. They all have their reasons for tagging along, and Tarquin is their supercilious, unelected leader, relating their adventures in a first-person narrative.

“I did write him for comedic value, but there is more to him than playing the fool. He’s actually quite an accomplished wizard, often getting his crew out of some tricky scrapes, and on some level he very much values the relationships he has with his team, although you’d be hard pressed to see it sometimes.”

With 2022 winners featuring names such as Cassie Hart, Lani Wendt Young and Graci Kim, Gareth is in luminous literary company. What would it mean to him to win Best Novel 2023?

“I’ve won three Sir Julius Vogel awards to date, and it’s a wonderful acknowledgement from readers, and my peers, that my writing is doing what it should be - engaging readers. Winning best novel this year for Tarquin would be the ultimate accolade as it’s awarded by The Science Fiction and Fantasy Association of New Zealand - who else is more qualified to judge a fantasy novel? Also, the trophy is really cool.”

The awards will be announced at a ceremony later this year, and whether he wins or not, the future is bright for Tarquin. After surviving his quest for the Golden Gauntlet, he will will be back, with Lunar and the crew, for more shenanigans in a sequel to be published in September.

Tarquin the Honest: The Hand of Glodd by Gareth Ward is published by Bateman Books and retails at $34.99.