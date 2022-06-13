Satinder Sartaaj, globally renowned for his career in Punjabi-Sufi music, is coming to the Hastings Opera House.

Satinder Sartaaj, globally renowned for his career in Punjabi-Sufi music, is coming to the Hastings Opera House.

A local man has lured acclaimed singer Satinder Sartaaj to Hastings.

The Indian singer, songwriter, actor and poet of Punjabi language films and songs, who has a PhD in music and a long list of fans, gained fame with his song Udaarian in 2018, and has performed globally.

Sartaaj has concerts booked in Auckland and Christchurch as part of his Rejenunation world tour.

A Hastings man, Deep Chowdhary saw the singer was coming to New Zealand and approached Satinder's promoter to see if it was possible to get a show in Hastings.

Chowdhary and his wife Angeline own an event management company called Happy Feet Events & Hire.

They have been doing a few little events here and there as a hobby because they like being cheerful and surrounded by people.

The Chowdharys thought it would be great to have such a show in Hastings.

Hawke's Bay has a large community of Punjabi, Fiji Indians, Pakistanis, and Indian descendants who enjoy the type of music Sartaaj sings, Chowdhary said.

"There have been no recent live Punjabi concerts, and I feel like we always miss this type of show in Hawkes Bay," he said.

"Often, my wife and I feel there is not much entertainment for us here."

Sartaaj is currently performing his Rejenunation tour in Europe but will be in Hawke's Bay on July 13 to perform with his musical team at the Hastings Opera House.

The couple wanted Sartaaj to come to Hastings to show and share traditional Indian folk music with Hawke's Bay and keep the culture alive in the community.

"You have to use opportunities like this when you are away from home for so long and have kids in a foreign country," Chowdhary said.

The show is for everybody, and if the broader community is interested in such music or wants to learn more, they are encouraged to come along.

"Punjabi beats are world-famous, so I think it will attract the local Kiwis too."

Sartaaj's team said they would be keen on having a show in Hastings, and Chowdary has started promoting the event.

"People as far away as Wellington are interested in coming for this show because there is no Sartaaj show in Wellington," the event manager said.

All 979 Opera House seating tickets will be on sale; Happy Feet Events & Hire expect a big crowd and a possible "full house".

"The promotion is going great, people are very keen, and tickets will be available very soon from Eventfinda and can be purchased from the ticketing office at Toitoi," Chowdhary said.

"It's a big step for our company, Happy Feet Events & Hire."