Family's delight at trip to Aussie

OZ-BOUND: Tipene, Teina, Itiria and Tuhara Maxwell cheered the win while mum Pip and Sarah Van Der Kley from The Hits looked on. PHOTO/PAUL TAYLOR

For Napier woman Pip Maxwell, it was a Friday morning she will remember for a long time.

And for youngsters Teina, Tipene, Tukara and Itiria it was an exciting start to the holiday season - because they are all going to go for a special holiday soon.

The Maxwell family took the top prize in the Christmas Cracker competition staged by The Hits, Hawke's Bay Today and GrabOne - all part of the NZ Media and Entertainment (NZME) group.

People who spent $20 or more at one of the participating Hawke's Bay businesses that were part of the competition automatically went into the draw and on Wednesday the four finalists were drawn.

As well as the top prize of a trip to sunny Queensland there were three of $1000 cash.

Lianne Morgan, Steve Wishnowsky, Pip Maxwell of Napier and Westley Lawson made the big cut. They gathered at the "outside" studio of the Hawke's Bay Today office in Napier yesterday for the draws which were overseen by The Hits' Sarah van Der Kley.

The first name out, and picking up $1000, was Mr Wishnowsky who said that yes, he would probably treat the kids and grandkids with a little extra this Christmas.

"And a nice little bottle of whisky coming my way I think," he said with a smile.

After a couple of fine tunes and some banter with Martin Good in the main studio Sarah called the remaining three forward for the second draw and announced that Lianne Morgan was the second $1000 winner.

"It's wonderful," she said.

It would mean a few extra presents as well as a fine dine maybe at a winery.

Then the third draw was made - and the looks of anticipation upon the faces of Mrs Maxwell and Mr Lawson were very clear.

Mr Lawson's name was called with the news he had also picked up $1000 cash, which meant Mrs Maxwell got the Gold Coast trip.

"It's amazing," was how 13-year-old Tipene put it, as his brothers broke into wide grins.

"It's the first time we've ever won anything like this," Pip Maxwell said.

"It's absolutely wonderful because you only get so many years to spend these sort of times with the children when they're growing up."

What made the win a bit more special was that earlier this year the family had actually travelled to the Gold Coast for a wedding.

But Mrs Maxwell said they had not been able to do as much as they would have liked then, due to the commitments they had.

So what were the youngsters looking forward to most?

"The game parks," 12-year-old Teina said.

"Having fun," seven-year-old Tukara added.

"Everyone is a winner today," Sarah their host said.

"And it's great fun being able to give away thousands of dollars."