Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Family wealth and the infamous 70% rule: Nick Stewart

Hawkes Bay Today
6 mins to read

Generations of farming families in Hawke's Bay have maintained their wealth through careful stewardship of land and supporting businesses, writes Nick Stewart.

Generations of farming families in Hawke's Bay have maintained their wealth through careful stewardship of land and supporting businesses, writes Nick Stewart.

Opinion

Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group.

From Walmart to Toyota, some of the world’s most successful businesses share a common thread – they’re family-owned enterprises that have stood the test of time.

Here in New Zealand, family businesses such as Gallagher Group, Talley’s and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save