Former police officer Rob Veale will be delivering a presentation on family violence, signs and symptoms and safety plans.

International White Ribbon Day is on Thursday, November 25.

It is the day when worldwide people wear a white ribbon to show that they do not condone violence towards women.

In Central Hawke's Bay, the Violence Free CHB group is doing a range of activities throughout that week to raise awareness of family violence.

Across New Zealand, police attend a family violence incident every five and a half minutes, every hour of the day.

Violence Free CHB says while family violence is not a popular topic, it is happening here and recognising the signs of family violence is the responsibility of the community, supporting our neighbours, friends and whānau.

Family violence is not solely physical, it can also be emotional, financial and verbal. It could be happening to someone you know.

To raise awareness and gain insight into what is happening and how to help, the Central Hawke's Bay District Council and Violence Free CHB are bringing experienced and renowned family violence educator Rob Veale to CHB, for a public talk on the evening on Thursday, November 17.

Rob is an experienced speaker and an expert in family violence prevention and will be sharing his experiences, along with insights and helpful methods to prevent domestic violence.



Rob served in New Zealand Police for 30 years, with the majority of his service leading national policy and practice development in the area of family violence and violence reduction. He received the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) in the New Year's Honours list in 2006.

Since retiring from police in 2008, Rob has continued work in the family violence sector as a member of the inaugural National Family Violence Death Review Committee reporting to the Minister of Health, providing contract services for customers including the Ministry of Health, NZ Defence Force on their initial development and delivery of training for their family violence in the workplace programme.

Rob has worked as a violence intervention programme coordinator at Capital & Coast District Health Board, provided advice to the Law Commission relating to the development of specific 'strangulation' legislation introduced in 2018, facilitating workshops and presentations raising awareness of family violence issues, strangulation and related topics, risk assessment and safety planning for communities, agencies and networks throughout New Zealand.

Although family violence can be prevalent in any and all communities, violence by men is often the most serious and lethal type of family violence in New Zealand, and the victims are predominantly women and children.

Women are more likely than men to experience incidents of serious intimate partner violence, and to suffer serious physical and psychological effects as a result.

There is an abundance of research that shows that men's violence is more likely to result in serious injury, intimidation and fear. Some women are violent – in same and different-sex relationships, and towards their children – even though, statistically, most family violence is perpetrated by men.

All victims of violence need to be offered support, compassion and interventions and all perpetrators need to be offered support and the opportunity to change their behaviour.

Rob Veale will be speaking at the Waipukurau Club from 5.30pm on Thursday, November 17. To find out more and secure a seat, email christine.renata@chbdc.govt.nz.