Family release the album Th' Dudes Ian Morris left behind, 10 years after his death

a and b the c of d will be released digitally and on limited edition LP on October 30.

Ten years after legendary New Zealand musician Ian Morris died suddenly in Napier, his family has decided to release his first solo album under his own name.

The album was left for Morris' family completely finished: written, performed, mixed, produced and engineered by himself, literally on a CD.

Morris, best known as a founding member of Th' Dudes and as his solo alter ego Tex Pistol, named it 'a and b the c of d'.

The Morris family always intended to release it to the public, but the emotion and sorrow that came with Ian's loss made it hard, Ian's younger brother Rikki Morris says.

But with the 10th anniversary of Ian's death on October 7, Th' Dudes induction into the NZ Music Hall of Fame and their tours starting up again, "it's just the right time".

'a and b the c of d' is named after a family code for 'above and beyond the call of duty'.

Rikki alongside Kim Willoughby and Ian's twin daughters, Julia and Maude Morris, mastered the album and discussed what artwork would be used.

In the end they decided on an older photo of Ian with a guitar from his Tex Pistol days for the cover.

"Over the last 10 years it has been kind of difficult for us to even think about releasing it, I guess on an emotional level," Rikki said.

"But it just seems right at the moment.

"There's a lot of sorrow involved with Ian's passing and I think it was like the too hard basket.

"The timing just didn't feel right but it was always our intention to release it and I know he really wanted it to be released."

Exactly when Ian wrote the songs is "the million-dollar question".

Rikki believes he began recording some of them in the 90s, but over time many were re-recorded in the last three or four years that he was alive.

Rikki Morris says "it's just the right time" for his brother Ian Morris' album to be posthumously released later this month. Photo / Warren Buckland

They were all recorded in his home studio out the back of the family's Napier home in Trent St, he said.

The music itself is "certainly not a Tex Pistol album" but more like something Th' Dudes would release if they'd still been making music today, Rikki said.

It's a mix of rock tunes, "sweet" songs he wrote about his twin daughters, "up things, dance things, and ballady things - it's a real mix and match".

For Rikki, the vocals in the album are a highlight.

"It was always a little standing joke with Ian and I that the only thing that I ever felt like I had over him was that I was probably a slightly better singer than him, but I have to say on this album he pulled out all the stops and he sang really well."

There are additional performances on the album by Willougby, his daughters and other musicians.

Julia did a bit of singing on a couple of tracks: the line "mars to milky way" in 'The Distance Between You And Me', and then some gang vocals with her mother in the chorus of 'It's Over'.

"I had to do so many takes of "mars to milky way". It's pretty high. And dad would just keep saying 'nearly!' after each take and make me do another one.

"I later found out that 'nearly' was his nice way of saying that it wasn't good.

"But I got it in the end and it's in there and even though my 15-year-old self was reluctant to do it in the first place, my 26-year-old self is stoked that it will be there forever."

Since they've announced the album the feedback has been amazing.

"New Zealand's a small place so the legend of the lost album has kind of built over the years, people know about it," Rikki said.

Only a few people have previously heard it, family and close friends of Ian, so it's "built up this mystique over the last 10 years, and now people are finally going to hear it."

"I have been lucky enough to have had this album with me for the last 10 years. Listening to it helps the memories come alive again and I want the same for other people," Julia said.

"It's been amazing seeing all of the love and support and respect for this project and for Ian. He was well loved and I hope that people are going to love it.

'a and b the c of d' will be released on October 30, distributed digitally via DRM, and on vinyl by Border Music.

Vinyl copies will be on sale when Th' Dudes tour next month with Rikki filling the place of his brother. They will be playing at the Municipal Theatre in Napier on November 23.

