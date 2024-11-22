Calls for the government needs to tackle knife crime after a security guard was stabbed in the neck in Auckland's Newmarket.

Police have warned of social media scams involving portable cabin homes which has seen multiple victims lose thousands of dollars.

Police are urging members of the public to be aware of Facebook Marketplace scams, in particular tiny home, shipping container and portable cabin home scams targeting Hawke’s Bay and the wider Eastern Police District.

Multiple people have seen the different listings and either paid deposits or the full price into various bank accounts, police said in a statement today.

Once the victim transfers money, the scammer deletes the listing, all the messages and blocks them.

In one case a victim has lost $10,000, with further victims losing in the thousands, police said.