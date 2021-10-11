Extra Shield defence added to 2021 season for Hawke's Bay Magpies

Hawke's Bay Magpies have one more Ranfurly Shield defence to deal with before they can lock the Log o' Wood away for the summer.
The Magpies defeated Tasman Mako 34-22 on Saturday in what was, at the time, the last publicly scheduled Shield defence for 2021.
However, the season's Bunnings NPC draw, disrupted early on due to Covid-19, has been reissued.
Waikato, who missed a shot at the trophy because of the pandemic, are back to face the Magpies on Saturday, October 23, at McLean Park for a 7.05pm kick-off.
The Magpies will also play Northland at McLean Park on November 6, at 7.05pm, in what is effectively a dead rubber.
The draw notes that the match is a non-competition and non-round robin fixture, and no competition points will be awarded from these matches.
The Northland match is not marked on the revised draw as a Ranfurly Shield match.