The new format Explore Christmas drew huge crowds in 2022.

ADVERTORIAL

Explore Pahīatua is made up of a number of individuals who are passionate about making Pahīatua a great place to live.

Some of the work we have undertaken in recent times includes organising Explore Christmas 2022 in its reinvigorated format and building the Wheels Park and the Community Garden.

We’re also a driving force behind the new swimming pool and dog park. We are always on the hunt for enthusiastic individuals who can add value to our collegial committee.

If that sounds like you, then talk to one of the team below ahead of our AGM in early October.

Here’s a little bit about each of us:

* Louise Powick is a stalwart of the local community.

Louise has been the chairwoman of Explore Pahīatua for 10 years (and the secretary/treasurer for three years before that).

She will be stepping down as chairwoman at this year’s AGM as she is going to embark on a new career in real estate, although she will continue on the committee.

Louise has been a major driving force in the quest for Pahīatua’s new swimming pool.

She also led last year’s Explore Pahīatua Christmas event in its reinvigorated format which was well received by the local community and plays a significant role in developing the community garden.

* Raylene Treder also plays a significant role in serving our community having been a local councillor and through her involvement with Bush Multisport.

She is the current secretary of Explore Pahīatua and together with Louise has played a significant role in the push for the new swimming pool.

Raylene has also led the new dog park development at Rotary Park.

Raylene has also found the time to pursue a new career as an agent for Property Brokers and her face will be familiar to many from the various “for sale” signs posted around Pahīatua.

* Marie Kissick is a relative newcomer to Pahīatua but has embraced local life as she and her husband Fletcher are the new(ish) owners of New World Pahīatua.

Moving to Pahīatua is somewhat of a homecoming for Marie as she grew up in Palmerston North.

Marie has a background as a commercial lawyer and is applying some of these skills to her new role as treasurer of Explore Pahīatua.

* Ali Romanos is also a relative newcomer to Pahīatua.

After leaving the capital for quieter pastures in September 2021, Ali has thrown himself into local life.

He has served on Explore Pahīatua since December 2021 and is the men’s club captain of Tararua Squash Club, a keen “Cavalier” at Twilight Cricket, and a trustee for The Bush Charitable Trust Board.

In 2022, Ali emceed Pahīatua’s Meet the Candidates evening and Explore Christmas and organised a meeting for building owners regarding earthquake code compliance.

During the day, you might see Ali skateboarding down Main St, where he juggles his roles as a barrister and half of Thicket (“the much smaller half”).

On Explore Pahīatua, Ali holds the deputy chair position, Youth Centre portfolio, and assisted Ingrid with the formation of the PDBG.

* Ingrid de Graaf is the driving force behind the Pahīatua Districts Business Group and together with her partner, Bevan, owns Bisset Honda.

Ingrid is also Explore Pahīatua’s marketing wiz and played a significant role in delivering Explore Christmas 2022.

* Karolyn Donald is the Explore Pahīatua lead for the restoration of Carnival Park (to return the native bush to its former glory). Karolyn also leads the team at the existing pool over the summer months.

* Rhys Punler is a key member of the community garden team and carries out a lot of the building work and educational visits.

Rhys is also Explore Pahīatua’s representative on the Road Safety Committee, where he advocates for things like traffic crossings, speed limits, etc, for our town.