Exhibit celebrates 40th anniversary of Art Deco Trust: Gail Pope

The French Government donated 72 acres in the heart of Paris and the Exposition was entered through 13 elaborately designed gateways. René Lalique, a renowned French glassmaker and jeweller, was among 15,000 designers from across 20 countries who exhibited. Each country had a pavilion where architects, eager to dazzle and impress, gave free rein to their imagination. Sixteen million people visited the Exposition over six months.

When the February 3, 1931 earthquake (7.8 on the Richter scale) struck Te Matau-a-Māui / Hawke’s Bay, followed within minutes by all-consuming fires, Napier’s downtown commercial buildings were destroyed. Napier stood on the brink of transformation. Almost complete destruction provided a unique opportunity for the town to be rebuilt using the most current styles and methods. Within weeks, under the guidance of the Napier Reconstruction Committee, two commissioners were appointed to mastermind the town’s rebuild.

Reconstruction occurred in a climate of remarkable co-operation among architects, who looked towards modern styles such as Stripped Classical, Spanish Mission Revival and, particularly, Moderne.

Between 1931 and 1933 Napier’s central business district was almost completely rebuilt - a considerable feat for a town of its size and with the world in an economic depression. In January 1933 Napier celebrated its rebirth with a carnival, calling itself “the newest city on the globe”. By the end of the 1930s however, the modernity of Napier’s architecture was already beginning to appear dated and, within four decades, the city’s Art Deco architecture had become little more than a curiosity.

Fast forward to 1981, when a group of architects from the Organisation for Economic & Cultural Development (OECD) visited Napier to view heritage buildings that had survived the 1931 earthquake. From the vantage point of Mataruahou / Bluff Hill, their attention was diverted by the cluster of 1930s concrete buildings situated in the centre of town.

The ensuing OECD’s interest prompted Barry Marshall, district architect Ministry of Works, to write the 1982 book, The Art Deco Architecture of Napier. Following this publication, the Hawke’s Bay Art Gallery & Museum (our predecessor) presented the 1983 exhibition Art Deco in Hawke’s Bay, showcasing photographer James White’s images of unique Art Deco buildings in Napier and Hastings.

Dr Neil Cossens, director Greenwich Maritime Museum, visited the exhibition and reacted to Napier’s enclave of Art Deco buildings stating: “Napier represents the most complete and significant group of Art Deco buildings in the world and is without doubt comparable with Bath as an example of a planned townscape in a cohesive style. Napier is without doubt unique”.

While outside interest in Hawke’s Bay’s Art Deco architecture was being reignited, several local property owners were intent on replacing buildings with the somewhat brutalist style of 1980s commercial architecture.

In 1983, dismayed by the demolition of three significant Art Deco buildings, a concerned group of museum staff voiced their frustration, stating “Napier will soon be just another city”. To preserve Napier’s unique enclave of Art Deco buildings, they recognised that an active campaign was required.

On February 8, 1985, the inaugural meeting of the Art Deco Group was held. Present were Robert McGregor (museum director), Mary Johnson (councillor), Dermot Horne (community arts), Roger Morris (town planner), Christopher Matthews (artist and photographer) and Graham Spence (architect). Their main objective was to “work for the preservation, enhancement and promotion of Napier’s unique heritage resource – it’s Art Deco architecture”.

The group’s first action was to launch the leaflet, Take a Walk through Art Deco Napier. To promote this, a public walk on Sunday, June 9 was planned in conjunction with the premiere of The Newest City on the Globe - a documentary directed by Peter Wells and produced by Stewart Main. Starting at the Napier Civic Centre, the walk traversed through the town ending at the museum.

Along the way participants were entertained with jazz bands, vintage cars, street theatre and a 1930s soup kitchen. While heavily advertised, organisers were only expecting 100 attendees and were overwhelmed by the response, with 1100 people attending.

In 1987, the Art Deco Group was formally approved as an incorporated society, known as the Art Deco Trust and in 1992 it submitted a business plan to Napier City Council, requesting funding in return for the tourism, promotional and heritage services the trust was providing the city. The council agreed and consequently, Robert McGregor was employed as executive director.

Under McGregor’s directorship, and with a plethora of volunteer support, the Art Deco Trust’s tourism reach grew around the country. Ultimately the trust has become one of the most experienced tourism operators in Te Matau-a-Māui / Hawke’s Bay.

In 1988, the idea of staging an Art Deco Festival in Napier, like that held in Miami, was initiated. In February the following year, the inaugural Art Deco Festival was launched and, although the programme was modest, its huge success led to it becoming an annual event. With support from sponsors, the festival grew exponentially into an extraordinary and immersive celebration, with over 200 events and thousands of visitors every year.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the Art Deco Trust’s walking tours, John Cocking created a 1930s character, Clarence Bertram St John Fitzmontague, known as Bertie. In his spare time, Cocking dressed as his alter ego Bertie and began strolling the streets of Napier, making an impact on everyone he encountered. The epitome of cheekiness and British aristocracy, Bertie has become indelibly connected to Art Deco Napier and his character continues to enhance and brighten everything Art Deco.

Over the ensuing 40 years, many battles have been won and lost by the trust in its determination to protect Napier’s historic precinct.

Regardless, the Art Deco Trust’s advocacy continues - to ensure that it is proactive as guardian, storyteller and interpreter of the nationally unique Art Deco taonga of our region.