Mitre 10 Mega is excited to announce Ride in a Truck day is returning. Back in 2017 Dennis Skedgwell from Hastings attended the event with his truck. Photo / Warren Buckland

After Covid restrictions and lockdown cancelled the Ride in a Truck Day for three years in a row, Mitre 10 Mega is excited to announce it is back.

Ride in a Truck Day gives Hawke's Bay kids the opportunity to ride in a big rig while helping to raise funds for the Little Elm Charitable Trust.

The trust runs the Little Elms complex in Orchard Road, Hastings which offers accommodation for families of patients at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The Ride in a Truck committee chairman Nigel Sherriff said the group was disappointed they couldn't hold the event over the last few years.

However, now they are more ready than ever to get back into the community with their trucks.

"Its great to be back, Ride in a Truck Day is a chance for the trucking community to come together and give back to the local community," Sherriff said.

Covid may have made an impact on the truck ride, but this year will be the 29th year Mitre 10 Mega has run the event.

A committee of 12 have been working on the Ride in A Truck day for "a good eight months" and has more than 60 volunteers to help the day go off without a hitch.

With no more traffic light restrictions, Sherriff said the only thing to worry about is the weather.

Mitre 10 Mega's Ride in a Truck Day will take place on October 8 at the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

While the day is themed around trucks, organisers say there is something for the whole family.

There will be bouncy castles, food supplied by the Rapid Relief Team, raffles and auctions, a truck pulling competition, truck and bike safety awareness, a truck show, and prizegiving.

Civil Contractor Group is also running a digger competition, where kids can have a go on a mini excavator.

There will be more than 200 trucks to ride, and the committee expects thousands to come through the gates on the day.

L-R Kate Bruce of Napier opens the door for Tom Gee and his sister Paige Gee, 8, of Napier for Mitre 10 Mega Ride in a Truck Day, 2017. Photo / Warren Buckland

Truck convoys will depart from Mitre 10 MEGA Napier and Hastings and travel to the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings where they will spend the rest of the day giving kids rides around the showgrounds.

The committee chairman encourages everyone to come along and spend the day having fun amongst the trucks.

"There is also going to be a smashing end to a smashing day to watch out for," Sherriff said

Tickets for Ride in a Truck Day can be purchased online, in-store at Mitre 10 Mega or on the day at the showground gates.

A range of experiences is available with four different types of tickets to purchase.

On the day, you can buy either unlimited truck rides at the showgrounds and full access to the fun zone for $7 per person or a single truck ride or limited entry to the fun zone for $2 per person.

If you would like to get more time in a truck, you can look into purchasing a Convoy Pass for $15.

With the convoy pass, you will ride in a truck as part of the convoy to the showgrounds and receive a goodie bag.

Or, for those truck-obsessed kids, there is the $20 Super Pass, including a convoy ride to the showgrounds, entry to the play zone and a goodie bag.

Check out the Napier/Hastings

Mitre 10 Mega website for more ticket information.

The Ride in a Truck committee wants to thank everyone who has and is helping with everything going into the upcoming event, with a big shoutout to their major sponsors;

Rapid Relief Team, The Madd Fun Company, Mardigras Event Hire, Deakin Trucks, Transport and General Engineering, Napier Port, COF's Hawke's Bay Ltd, Hawkes Bay Crane & Platform Hire and JRP limited.