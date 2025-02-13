Eskdale's Connie Lilley found her husband's lost phone three months after Cyclone Gabrielle, buried in dirt, but with vivid memories from the day of the flood, February 14.
For Eskdale’s Connie Lilley, the memories of Cyclone Gabrielle weren’t just echoed in her mind, they were buried in the dirt outside her home.
Three months after the floodwaters receded in 2023, Lilley was clearing debris from her garden when she stumbled upon her husband’s lost phone, wedged between the roots of a bush, mud-caked and weather-worn, where the flood had left it behind.
Lilley didn’t expect it to work. But when it powered on, there they were: the photos.
“It was like opening a window back to that exact moment,” she said.
As midnight ticked over to February 14, Lilley couldn’t sleep because of the storm.
“We didn’t realise until 4am that the flooding was occurring, and it was right up to our top gate, only about 10m away from the house,” Lilley said.
She and her husband, Gavin, rushed to move their 15-year-old daughter, Drew, who has special needs, upstairs to safety. Then, the pair sprinted across the carpark to their cattery, where eight cats were housed.
“We grabbed the cats by the scruff of their necks and moved them to higher ground in our hospital unit, hoping the water wouldn’t get any higher,” Lilley said.