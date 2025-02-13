As midnight ticked over to February 14, Lilley couldn’t sleep because of the storm.

“We didn’t realise until 4am that the flooding was occurring, and it was right up to our top gate, only about 10m away from the house,” Lilley said.

She and her husband, Gavin, rushed to move their 15-year-old daughter, Drew, who has special needs, upstairs to safety. Then, the pair sprinted across the carpark to their cattery, where eight cats were housed.

“We grabbed the cats by the scruff of their necks and moved them to higher ground in our hospital unit, hoping the water wouldn’t get any higher,” Lilley said.

Less than 10 minutes later floodwater surged through the cattery.

“We got there just in time.”

Back at the house, the couple stood on their front steps, watching the water creep closer.

Found months later, the phone holds a visual record of the Cyclone's impact.

Lilley’s husband set his phone on a window ledge outside, trying to keep it dry as they focused on the crisis unfolding around them.

In the chaos, neither of them noticed when it slipped off.

“When the sun started coming up, the water started to retreat. We were very lucky the house didn’t get flooded,” Lilley said.

Through the storm’s lens: A flood-ravaged screen displaying images of the chaos.

Thanks to their slightly elevated home, the floodwaters stopped about a metre short of their residence, off State Highway 5 behind Eskdale Church.

The flood affected a third of their 4ha lifestyle block, killing some of their sheep but sparing horses and alpacas.

The family’s cattery remained closed for over a year, reopening in March 2024.

They assumed the phone was gone, washed away with so many other things lost to the flood.

For Lilley, the phone is more than just a recovered object, it’s a time capsule, holding fragments of a day that changed everything.

“Looking at those photos now, it’s surreal,” she says.

The pictures, frozen in time, remind Lilley of how quickly life can shift, but also how much they managed to hold on to, she says.