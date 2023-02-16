A car through a house on Shaw Rd in Eskdale near Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

A teary Sally Tong returned to her home of 30 years to find it devastated.

Her and husband Kerry Tong’s home in Eskdale, on the outskirts of Napier, was in the path of the deadly floods which ripped through the Esk Valley during the early hours of Tuesday.

Those floodwaters have left behind a long trail of destruction including broken homes, busted roads, overturned vehicles, downed power lines, twisted train tracks, and decimated orchards and vineyards.

Couple Kerry and Sally Tong who have lived in Eskdale for 30 years. Also pictured is daughter Baillie Tong (left). Photo / Warren Buckland

A major clean-up operation is underway in the valley and families have begun returning to their homes to see what can be salvaged.

”It is unbelievable. You can’t fathom it,” Sally said, of the destruction.

“There is nothing to salvage.”

Destruction to SH5 in Esk Valley. Photo / Warren Buckland

She explained their home was badly damaged and silt was almost reaching the ceiling inside their home.

They said police came through their street, Shaw Rd, about 7pm on Monday warning residents of the potential for severe flooding.

The couple moved one of their cars to Bay View before coming back to the home to get their other two vehicles and dog.

Eskdale War Memorial Church is still standing following the flooding. Photo / Warren Buckland

The warning had escalated at that point and they quickly grabbed their dog and some clothing and evacuated around 9.30pm.

Fortunately, they escaped before the flooding turned into a raging river, but lost most of their belongings as well as their cat.

Their street is now unrecognisable with about 10 homes destroyed.

Toppled cars have been strewn across Esk Valley. Photo / Warren Buckland

Kerry said “I don’t think it will be the same” again in the valley, even after all the clean-up and work is done. The couple are staying with their daughter, Baillie, in Napier.

Nearby resident Connie Lilley, who runs the Eskdale Cattery with her husband Gavin, said she was still in shock following the flooding.

The floodwaters reached their cattery but did not reach their home, and they managed to evacuate all 14 cats to another building higher up the hill.

Flooding at Linden Estate. Photo / Warren Buckland

Lilley said she was in the Christchurch CBD during the 2011 earthquake, and the “roaring sound” of the floodwaters was similar to that event.

“The sound was similar to the earthquake which happened in Christchurch,” she said. “It was just a monster.”

She said they had lost about six sheep in the floods, but all their other livestock had survived on the property. She said neighbours’ sheep and even a cow had also wandered onto their property to get away from the flooding.

The destruction in Esk Valley. Photo / Warren Buckland

Lilley said it was good to see the iconic Eskdale War Memorial Church was still standing off SH5 near their home.

The areas of Puketapu, Taradale and Waiohiki were also severely hit by the flooding near Napier.

Meanwhile, communication from Wairoa has been difficult but early reports suggest that community has been severely impacted.

The aftermath along SH5. Photo / Warren Buckland

As at Thursday afternoon, three deaths had been confirmed from the floods in Hawke’s Bay.

A child was discovered on Wednesday afternoon in Eskdale and a person’s body washed up at nearby Bay View on Tuesday night.

A woman also died in Putorino further north following a landslide.

Many community members fear the death toll will rise.