Esk Valley Doggy Farmstay adds Doggy Daycare to boarding kennels

Proud of their pet project are (from left) Doggy Daycare and Boarding owners Katrina and John Harris and staff members Audrey Boyle and Brian Bell. Photo / Warren Buckland

Proud of their pet project are (from left) Doggy Daycare and Boarding owners Katrina and John Harris and staff members Audrey Boyle and Brian Bell. Photo / Warren Buckland

Apart from racing around home in your own backyard, the perfect place for your precious pooch is most probably Doggy Farmstay in the Esk Valley.

The one-of-a-kind boarding kennels has been operating since owners Katrina and John Harris opened Doggy Farmstay in October 2019 and has now added a daycare facility for owners who don't want to leave their dogs home alone when they work.

"We have a new purpose-built Doggy Daycare facility separate to our boarding facility — you can't miss it as it's near the main highway," Katrina says.

The new facility has a 10 metre by 6 metre undercover building which opens out onto a huge fenced area for dogs to play under supervision.

"There's also a new stand-alone building with comfy beds and a couch catering for the smaller, nervous or the older frail dogs requiring some extra care."

An average of 10 dogs board during a working week, with up to 24 in the weekends and holidays.

Katrina says when Covid hit, they anticipated the number of boarding dogs would decline because of travel restrictions, and many boarding clients asked for a daycare service after their dogs came home tired and happy. They took the opportunity to trial the service and began a pick-up and drop-off daycare in the surrounding area.

"I started with only myself collecting two or three dogs twice a week, picking them up, bringing them out for a day of fun then returning them home. This service has proved to be immensely popular and continues to grow."

They are now accepting up to 15 daycare dogs a day.

"We offer casual daycare on weekdays as well as a pick up/drop off service from Tuesday to Friday for dogs attending at least one day a week. This service is for the local and Napier areas. Dogs go home tired and happy, which equals happy owners not needing to feel guilty for not walking their dog after a tiring day at work."

Dogs staying at Doggy Farmstay are in for a treat as this is no ordinary run-of-the-mill dog kennels.

"We are cage-free during the day. Dogs are allowed to be dogs, we offer a free play environment, if they want they can dig holes, get wet and dirty, have zoomies with their playmates until their hearts are content. This certainly is not a place you can expect your dog to come home sparkling clean."

Katrina says every dog is so much more to them than "just a dog".

"Pets are like your children and all so very different, not just the obvious physical attributes but a vast difference in temperaments and personalities. We appreciate it can be extremely difficult for owners to leave their beloved pooch in our care. Many tears have been shed when owners leave their dog."

To help with the settling in process, each dogs' individual needs are assessed so staff can provide appropriate care to assist each pet to feel at home as quickly as possible.

"When a new dog arrives we go through a process before introducing them to other dogs. We place them into their own individual exercise area to allow them to settle into a new environment as well as an opportunity for us to get to know them and have some one on one time with them."

During this period dogs are matched into a suitable playgroup or the dog may prefer to stay alone and watch without wanting to get involved in play.

"The ability to read and act upon a dog's body language is vital to ensure your pet has as happy and comfortable stay as possible."

Katrina says surprisingly the first-time nervous dogs settle in much sooner than most would think.

"Owners are thrilled to receive regular updates in the early stages of their dogs stay. Then they can relax and enjoy their time away with the knowledge their dog is safe and cared for."

Doggy Farmstay would not be able to operate without the dedication of its staff. Katrina says husband John was thrilled to give up his day job and come on board.

"He is an avid dog lover. John works mostly with the daycare dogs and does all the pick-ups and drop-offs."

Qualified dog trainer Audrey Boyle works as a kennel assistant and also operates her own business Sit, Stay, Play.

"She is very receptive to offering advice and open to taking on new clients when she is not working at The Doggy Farmstay. We also have Lenaine Merrylees-Clark, an aspiring vet, who works around her school hours as a kennel assistant."

Brian Bell is also part of the team in the background, cleaning and disinfecting the kennels. "He also fills up the many holes the dogs love to dig, as well as maintaining our grounds and gardens."

Katrina says Doggy Farmstay specialises in "first timer" dogs who have never been in a dog boarding facility as their owners are worried and anxious about leaving their dog in care.

"Many of life's enjoyments are missed for this reason as they prefer to stay home. It is particularly rewarding for us to support and reassure owner their dog will be well cared for and will not affect the bond between the owner and the dog whatsoever. After this first stay, owners often feel they have a new lease of life and feel much more relaxed travelling away with the knowledge that their dog is happy as well. We have many of these dogs now as our regulars."

Katrina and John encourage owners to come along with their dog first to meet them and have a look around.

"Attending a daycare day prior to boarding is also of great benefit in helping them settle in. It is wonderful to see them arrive with happy faces and wagging tails, excited to come back again. "