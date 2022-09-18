'Epitome of generosity': Hawke's Bay wine auction raises $352,440

Mike McRoberts shared his love of wine at the auction. Photo / Ian Cooper

Organisers say Saturday's Hawke's Bay Wine Auction was the "epitome of generosity and celebration".

The live auction was kicked off by event ambassador and broadcaster, Mike McRoberts, who shared his love of Hawke's Bay wine with guests and raised a glass to toast the 30th annual auction.

There was plenty to celebrate at the 30th iteration of the event. Photo Ian Cooper

For 30 years the local wine community has supported auction, with the event raising over $3.9 million to Cranford Hospice to help people who are terminally ill make the most of their time left.

"I am absolutely thrilled with this year's result. The kindness and generosity of both bidders and vintners came together today to create a spectacular celebration. Through the support of our winemakers, artist, bidders, corporate partners and volunteers we are able to create so much more than a world-class wine event, we create a cycle of giving that has a lasting impact on our community through Cranford Hospice." says general manager, Elisha Milmine.

There were plenty of punters and plenty of paddles. Photo Ian Cooper

Sunny skies welcomed 630 guests to Toitoi HB Arts & Events Centre, celebration was in the air.

The generosity of wineries, businesses, bidders, and supporters, meant the record-breaking figure of $352,440 raised at Saturday's auction will be gifted to Cranford Hospice.

This "outstanding result" for the 30th auction means the event continues as Cranford Hospice largest annual contributor.

"A heartfelt thank you to all involved with this fabulous event. We are so grateful to our local wine industry for supporting us for over 30 years, and to the local businesses that help make the day such a success through sponsoring the event. It's just wonderful to come together again as a community in this way to celebrate the best of Hawke's Bay, while supporting your local charity at the same time," says Janice Byford-Jones, chief executive office, Cranford Hospice.

"This donation is absolutely incredible and will help make sure my team can provide the best possible palliative care to people when they need us the most".