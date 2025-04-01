Advertisement
Entries for the export awards are open

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
Entries have opened for the 2025 Export NZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards.

In its 11th year, the awards are open to exporters based in the region from Gisborne to Pahiatua, with awards headed by the Hawke’s Bay Exporter of the Year title, won last year by pet-food manufacturer Ziwi, which is now also a sponsor.

Categories include the new Hawke’s Bay Today/Newstalk ZB Service to Export Award, which is nominations-based and recognises individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the export industry.

The ZIWI pet food team after the company was named Hawke’s Bay Exporter of the Year at the 2024 awards ceremony.
Entries close on June 5, with finalists announced on July 7. The awards gala dinner will be on July 31 at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre, Hastings.

