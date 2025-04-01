Two new Cook Strait ferries planned by the end of 2029 and Chris Hipkins criticises Winston Peters over his attitude to diversity. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

Entries have opened for the 2025 Export NZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards.

In its 11th year, the awards are open to exporters based in the region from Gisborne to Pahiatua, with awards headed by the Hawke’s Bay Exporter of the Year title, won last year by pet-food manufacturer Ziwi, which is now also a sponsor.

Categories include the new Hawke’s Bay Today/Newstalk ZB Service to Export Award, which is nominations-based and recognises individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the export industry.