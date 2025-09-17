Committee member Evelyn Churchill cuts the ribbon to officially open Rowan Apartments, built for younger disabled adults. Photo / Florence Charvin

A $3.8 million apartment complex designed for younger disabled adults has officially opened in Napier, offering high-tech, accessible housing that organisers say will give residents “independence and a safe place to call home”.

The project, run by Presbyterian Support East Coast’s (PSEC) Enliven Disability service, aims to ease a shortage of accessible housing in Hawke’s Bay that has left many younger disabled people with no option but to live in aged-care facilities.

“This must not be seen as a legacy project. It must be a catalyst for changing the way our community understands choice. With appropriate housing, disabled people can live their lives fully, with independence and dignity,” PSEC board chair Alison Prins says.

Committee member Evelyn Churchill, who has cerebral palsy, knows first-hand the challenges of unsuitable housing, having once been placed in an aged-care facility before moving into Rowan House in 2018.