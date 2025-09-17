Advertisement
Enliven Disability’s $3.8m apartments open in Napier, giving younger disabled people a home away from rest homes

Rafaella Melo
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Committee member Evelyn Churchill cuts the ribbon to officially open Rowan Apartments, built for younger disabled adults. Photo / Florence Charvin

A $3.8 million apartment complex designed for younger disabled adults has officially opened in Napier, offering high-tech, accessible housing that organisers say will give residents “independence and a safe place to call home”.

The project, run by Presbyterian Support East Coast’s (PSEC) Enliven Disability service, aims to ease a shortage

