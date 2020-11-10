Enchanted Ball in aid of Te Mata Park set to go ahead after Covid-19 struggles

There are only a few tickets left for the Enchanted Ball at a surprise location. Photo / Supplied

The Enchanted Ball supporting Te Mata Park is quickly becoming one of Hawke's Bay's most talked about events.

After being pushed back by Covid-19 twice, the much-anticipated function is finally going ahead this Saturday at a secret location that is bound to impress all lucky ticket holders.

Keeping the location a secret each year adds to the mystery and excitement that this black-tie event evokes with its attendees.

"The event industry has been hit particularly hard with the restrictions and complications Covid-19 has enforced," Greg Howie from Etiquette Events, one of the event organisers, said.

"We are very lucky that fellow sponsors, suppliers and performers have been very supportive and adaptive. Everyone involved behind the scenes is super excited about what we have in store this Saturday and with only a handful of tickets left we hope Hawke's Bay locals will be equally supportive by jumping onboard and coming along for the journey."

So what can you expect? Well first of all the mystery location, which changes each year, is always an eagerly anticipated secret that the organisers have to work hard to keep under wraps.

Guests are bused from Havelock North, Hastings and Napier and won't know where they are heading until they get there.

"Once guests arrive, everything is included," Greg said.

"Nimons bus company ensures everyone is safely transported to and from the venue where they will enjoy local and national musical talent, floral installations and performances.

"This year the talented team at Orton's catering are in charge of keeping attendees well fed with a menu that is designed to be eaten whilst mingling and socialising. We have an outstanding selection of beverages, a large portion of which have been generously sponsored through Pak'nSave Hastings and Three Wise Birds Cider and Asahi Beverages.

"The iconic Sperry Tents from the Flagship Events Company will provide the soaring sail cloth canopies for our guests to wander between and dance under as the night progresses.

"This is the third year the event has run and we are again doing it in support of Te Mata Park and the Te Mata Peak Trust. It is really important for us to give back to Hawke's Bay, and Te Mata Park is a place that is close to us. We regularly use the park for recreational purposes and often refer to it as the jewel in Hawke's Bay's crown."

To support with the fundraising for this charity the ball hosts a live auction every year and also has a dedicated set up for 'silent auction' items where guests can bid on a range of amazing products, services, and unique experiences with 100% of all proceeds going to the Te Mata Park and Te Mata Peak Trust.

Because of these unique circumstances the event organisers have essentially had to sell tickets for this event 3 times. It has sold out twice and there are only a handful of tickets left for this 3rd and final date which goes ahead this Saturday November 14.



"If you are keen on a particularly unique, special and 'Enchanted' night out as well as supporting the local events industry and the Te Mata Peak trust, then please head to our 'Enchanted Ball' facebook page or jump online to Eventbrite to secure one of the few tickets left. Look forward to seeing you there!"

Tickets available from Eventbrite – Enchanted Ball

View the Facebook Event - @TheEnchanted Ball2020